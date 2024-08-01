Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) versus Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Head-To-Head Survey

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 49.12% 5.59% 4.17% Safe and Green Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $323.59 million 20.44 $151.46 million $1.92 35.63 Safe and Green Development $49,816.00 94.16 -$4.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Terreno Realty and Safe and Green Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Terreno Realty and Safe and Green Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 4 5 0 2.56 Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $64.78, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Safe and Green Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.