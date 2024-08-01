TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 1,417,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,329. The company has a market cap of $471.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

