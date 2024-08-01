Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $10.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,954,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

