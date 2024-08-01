The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

AZEK Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 1,578,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

