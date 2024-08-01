The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $28,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.06. 1,201,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

