The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE GGT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
