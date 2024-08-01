The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $72.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

TEX stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 508,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,269. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

