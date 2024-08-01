The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,717,900 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,884,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,794.8 days.

The GPT Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPTGF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The GPT Group has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

