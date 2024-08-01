The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88, Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THG traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.43. 60,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

