The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

