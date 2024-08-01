The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lummis Asset Management LP

Lummis Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,218,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,929. The company has a market capitalization of $391.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

