The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
