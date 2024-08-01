Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 12,992 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Frontline worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Frontline by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

FRO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 451,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,813. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.71%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

