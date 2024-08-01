Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 28,580 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6,498.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 626,676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Unum Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 322,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

