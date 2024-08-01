Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 4,293 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,441,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.82. 1,808,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,492. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $284.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.53 and its 200 day moving average is $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

