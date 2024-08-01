Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 602,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

