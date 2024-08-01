Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 835,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

