Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. 596,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

