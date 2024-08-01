Tidal Investments LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 216,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,964. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

