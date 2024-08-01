Tidal Investments LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 4,811,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,762,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

