Tidal Investments LLC Invests $8.79 Million in YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 512,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.15% of YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 20,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $22.50.

About YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

