Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 244,341 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 432.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 299,018 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 120,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

IE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 118,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

