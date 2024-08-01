Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 565,529 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 565,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 39,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,695. The company has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 369.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,513.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

