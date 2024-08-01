Tidewater (TDW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tidewater to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tidewater to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE TDW opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $18.10 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $178,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $178,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,926 shares of company stock valued at $78,328,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

