Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,547,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,013,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.19. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

