Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.03. Tilray shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 15,166,822 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

