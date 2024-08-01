Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Timberline Resources shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 4,877 shares trading hands.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.