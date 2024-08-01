Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 to $6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.01. 197,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

