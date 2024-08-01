tomiNet (TOMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23.20 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and $27.29 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.18067985 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $32,799,506.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

