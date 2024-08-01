Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TIH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.75.

TIH traded down C$2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$125.80. 49,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

