Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.2 billion-$295.2 billion.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 6.5 %

Toyota Motor stock traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.88. The stock had a trading volume of 442,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,211. The company has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.04. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $160.38 and a 52 week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

