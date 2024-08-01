Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Update

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Traeger

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Traeger by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Traeger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 304,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Traeger has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

