Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Transcat’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Shares of Transcat stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.24. 129,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,245. Transcat has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $756,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
