Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TRNS stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. 32,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,579. Transcat has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14.
In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
