TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,294.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

