Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.00

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.93), with a volume of 65244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.87).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.45 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.96 ($6,395.63). 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

