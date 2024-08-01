Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Transocean stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 27,826,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,959,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.85.
In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
