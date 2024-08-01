Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Transocean stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 27,826,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,959,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

