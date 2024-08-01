Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.