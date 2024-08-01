TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading 40% Higher

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares rose 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 743,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 146,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

About TRU Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.