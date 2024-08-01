Truist Financial Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $62.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.39.

OVV stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 293,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

