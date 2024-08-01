Truist Financial Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $22.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,189,000 after buying an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after buying an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

