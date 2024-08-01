Truist Financial Raises Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $6,930,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

