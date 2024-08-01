UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 73904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULS. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,066,000.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

