UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

UMB Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

UMBF traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.02. 1,410,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,208,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,425. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

