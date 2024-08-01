Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) President Sells $875,887.68 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

UNP stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.