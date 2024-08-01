Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and approximately $134.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.18 or 0.00010969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00106404 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

