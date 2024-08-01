United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Bank of America

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $303.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.42.

UTHR opened at $313.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.21 and its 200-day moving average is $259.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $343.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $1,214,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $43,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $30,280,055 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

