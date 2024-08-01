Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives $40.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upbound Group
Insider Activity at Upbound Group
Institutional Trading of Upbound Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,453,000 after purchasing an additional 209,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,981,000 after buying an additional 62,832 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 509,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 492,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 99,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of UPBD stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upbound Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.