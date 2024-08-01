US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

UTEN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. 31,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,414. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

