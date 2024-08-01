US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OBIL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,008. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

