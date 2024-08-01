US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OBIL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,008. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.
About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.